Resident Evil: Death Island, il film anime in computer grafica annunciato in trailer. (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Nelle scorse ore è stato diffuso in rete il teaser trailer di Resident Evil: Death Island. Previsto per l’estate del 2023, il nuovo film anime in computer grafica farà seguito a Resident Evil: Vendetta del 2017, e sarà il quarto film complessivo dei tie-in animati del franchise survival horror di Capcom. Il lungometraggio sarà diretto dall’esperto, in adattamenti live-action, Eiichir? Hasumi (Umizaru o Assassination Classroom: Graduation). A partire da Resident Evil: Degeneration del 2008, questi film d’animazione in computer grafica hanno raccontato nuove storie all’interno dell’universo dei giochi ...Leggi su screenworld
Resident Evil Death Island: annunciato nuovo film in computer grafica
