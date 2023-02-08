“Nowhere Near The Sky”, l’album di debutto di The Jordan: la tracklist (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Sottolineando la profondità e l’ampiezza della sua trasformazione artistica, ‘Nowhere Near The Sky’ è lo straordinario e rivoluzionario album di debutto di The Jordan Dopo aver pubblicato i primi singoli – ‘You Don’t Even Know Me’, ‘Naked In The Sun’, ‘The Room’ e ‘Best Damn Day’ – rimanendo nell’anonimato, The Jordan ha superato 1.800.000 streaming in pochissime ore dopo aver svelato la sua identità. Misteriosa nuova artista, Caroline Van Der Leeuw, meglio conosciuta come Caro Emerald, è pronta al debutto del suo nuovo progetto solista, The Jordan. In arrivo il 10 febbraio su etichetta Cooking Vinyl, ‘Nowhere Near The Sky‘ celebra la rinascita di un’artista che, nonostante un’eccellente carriera, ha ancora molto da ...Leggi su lopinionista
The days of the Blackbird and our bills(i) Gas prices have settled steadily below a year ago, lower than the price on the day the war broke out and nowhere near the peaks of August 2022. (ii) Winter is nearly over. Italy (with the whole ...
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Soledar under Russian control. General Winter kills Ukrainians: nonexistent winter uniforms....to become clear that the Ukrainians have nowhere to bring larger forces, and the existing ones will clearly not be enough. By now, even Western media have acknowledged the heavy Ukrainian losses near ...
“Nowhere Near The Sky”, l’album di debutto di The Jordan: la tracklist L'Opinionista
The Jordan - Eurosonic Noorderslag 2023 - Guarda il concerto ... Arte
The Jordan - Temptation (Radio Date: 11-01-2023) EarOne
Canzoni, le migliori uscite della settimana (13 gennaio) End of a Century
The Jordan e Nina Nesbitt colorano con la loro musica la fine dell'estate Sky Tg24
“Nowhere Near The Sky”, l’album di debutto di The Jordan: la tracklistSottolineando la profondità e l'ampiezza della sua trasformazione artistica, 'Nowhere Near The Sky' è lo straordinario e rivoluzionario album di debutto ...
People in this 'forgotten' pocket of Orléans say OC Transpo is getting them nowhere fastResidents of Bradley Estates and Trailsedge say they've been left behind by the city's public transit service, and are demanding a fix to the infrequent schedules, circuitous routes and dangerous ...
Nowhere NearSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nowhere Near