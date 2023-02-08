New analysis by Geotab investigates the impact of temperature and speed on electric vehicle range (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Free interactive resource uses real-world EV data to visualise factors that impact EV performance LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced its new electric vehicle (EV) range analysis, examining the impact of speed and temperature is now available. The interactive analysis, showcased for the first time at Geotab Connect 2023, uses de-identified, aggregated data from 3 million EV trips and 550,000 hours of driving time to better understand the relative range impact of temperature and speed. Building confidence in EV ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced its new electric vehicle (EV) range analysis, examining the impact of speed and temperature is now available. The interactive analysis, showcased for the first time at Geotab Connect 2023, uses de-identified, aggregated data from 3 million EV trips and 550,000 hours of driving time to better understand the relative range impact of temperature and speed. Building confidence in EV ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post - pandemic path poses a real risk ... growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2022 - 2030. Tires, one of the segments ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING CTM360 Recognized as a Global Leader in Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Enabling Technology by Frost & Sullivan... as well as analysis on companies that combine comprehensive Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), ... but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market ...
Mieloma multiplo ad alto rischio, isatuximab più KRd altamente ... PharmaStar
Scompenso cardiaco cronico sintomatico: dapagliflozin approvato in ... PharmaStar
Roma, violenza sessuale su atleta minorenne: arrestato allenatore di basket Lifestyleblog
Kosovo: Belgrado, tre linee rosse irrinunciabili - News Analysis ... ANSAmed
"IL GUSTO DELLA SALUTE": Il Lampascione Lifestyleblog
Global Carburetor Market Share 2023 by Key Suppliers, Pricing Trends, Global Growth and Size Analysis, Regional Segments Forecast to 2028Provide market entry strategy analysis for new players or players who are ready to enter the market, including market segment definition, client analysis, distribution model, product messaging and ...
Diesel Portable Generator Market 2023 [New Report]: Major Bold Projections by Forecast till 2028 | 109 Pages ResearchMoreover, New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players. This section includes company profiles of market key players which include ...
New analysisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : New analysis