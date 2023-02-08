HEIDELBERG well on track after three quarters of FY 2022 23

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) -, Germany, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/Thanks to strong demand from North America and Europe, along with sustained growth in the packaging segment,er Druckmaschinen AG () isonnine months of the current/23 financial year. In the third quarter just ended, from October to December, the Group bucked the general trend in the mechanical engineering industry by recording stable incoming orders of €630 million. This led to a high order backlog of almost €1 billion. At €609 million, sales in the third quarter were around 5 percent up on the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Adjusted for non-recurring effects, EBITDA was €18 million higher than in the previous year, primarily due to the ...