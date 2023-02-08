Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck litigano ai GrammyChiara Ferragni prativamente nuda a Sanremo 2023Festival Sanremo 2023 : Ecco come è andata la prima serataPapa Francesco, Turchia e Siria : solidarietà a terre già martoriateSerie A : Salernitana-Juventus 0-3Colpito da una bici a Torino : 5 fermiAbusi su minori : arrestato allenatore basket Prima serata Festival Sanremo : share 62,4%Stellar Shift Special Edition - nuovo Controller Wireless Xbox Messina Denaro : arrestato medico che ha curato il boss durante la ...Ultime Blog

Gerresheimer and Corning announce joint venture to meet growing demand for Velocity® Vials | accelerating the delivery of lifesaving treatments

Gerresheimer and
Gerresheimer and Corning announce joint venture to meet growing demand for Velocity® Vials, accelerating the delivery of lifesaving treatments (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Gerresheimer AG, the leading global provider of healthcare, beauty, and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech, and cosmetics, today announced a joint venture with Corning Incorporated, a leading innovator in materials science and manufacturing, to increase global access to the Velocity® Vial technology platform, addressing the need for a high-quality and cost-effective injectable drug filling process. "As the leading solution provider for the pharma and biotech industry, Gerresheimer is dedicated to offering our customers best-in-class solutions to the industry's toughest challenges," said Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Member of the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG. "By expanding our ...
Gerresheimer and Corning announce joint venture to meet growing demand for Velocity® Vials, accelerating the delivery of lifesaving treatments

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG, the leading global provider of healthcare, beauty, and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech, and cosmetics, today announced a

Gerresheimer and Corning announce joint venture to meet growing demand for Velocity® Vials, accelerating the delivery of

"As the leading solution provider for the pharma and biotech industry, Gerresheimer is dedicated to offering our customers best-in-class solutions to the industry's toughest challenges," said Dr.
