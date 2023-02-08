Gerresheimer and Corning announce joint venture to meet growing demand for Velocity® Vials, accelerating the delivery of lifesaving treatments (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Gerresheimer AG, the leading global provider of healthcare, beauty, and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech, and cosmetics, today announced a joint venture with Corning Incorporated, a leading innovator in materials science and manufacturing, to increase global access to the Velocity® Vial technology platform, addressing the need for a high-quality and cost-effective injectable drug filling process. "As the leading solution provider for the pharma and biotech industry, Gerresheimer is dedicated to offering our customers best-in-class solutions to the industry's toughest challenges," said Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Member of the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG. "By expanding our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gerresheimer to expand significantly in High Value Solutions and further accelerates its sustainable profitable growth...new biologics orders in both High Value Solutions and Contract Manufacturing are underling Gerresheimer's position as a strategic partner for the global pharma and biotech industries. Gerresheimer's ...
