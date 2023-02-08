Euroclear group delivers another record year

(Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Continued strategic progress while navigating an exceptional operating environment BRUSSELS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/Results for theEnding 31 December 2022 Highlightsperformance in an exceptional operating environment New strategic vision with ambitious targets to grow stakeholder value Strong underlying business and financial performance Implications of sanctions related to Russian invasion of Ukraine Growing shareholder returns through underlying business performance Financial summarydelivered afinancial performance in 2022. The underlying results benefited from continued delivery on the's strategy and its diversified, resilient business model. Thealso reported higher interest earnings due to rising interest rates on cash balances. ...

Lieve Mostrey, CEO di, ha dichiarato: 'La partnership con Goji rafforza il nostro progetto di entrare nello spazio degli investimenti alternativi. Riscontriamo una forte domanda da ...... CEO,said: "Our partnership with Goji supports our ambition to enter the private markets space. We see a strong demand from the market for more scalable and digitalised solutions and ...

Roma, violenza sessuale su atleta minorenne: arrestato allenatore di basket Lifestyleblog

"IL GUSTO DELLA SALUTE": Il Lampascione Lifestyleblog

Euroclear acquisisce la fintech Goji Advisoronline

HAFTAR, LA SPIA CHE VENNE DAL FREDDO DELL’UNIONE ... GLI STATI GENERALI

KYIP Capital: con l'acquisizione di Selecta nasce Dallas Group ESGNews.it

Record performance in an exceptional operating environment. Euroclear delivered a record business and financial performance in 2022, demonstrating its resilience again ...The Board of Shell plc (the “Company”) today announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2022 of US$ 0.2875 per ordinary share. Details relating to the fourth quarter 2022 ...