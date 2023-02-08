Euroclear group delivers another record year (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Continued strategic progress while navigating an exceptional operating environment BRUSSELS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Results for the year Ending 31 December 2022 Highlights record performance in an exceptional operating environment New strategic vision with ambitious targets to grow stakeholder value Strong underlying business and financial performance Implications of sanctions related to Russian invasion of Ukraine Growing shareholder returns through underlying business performance Financial summary Euroclear delivered a record financial performance in 2022. The underlying results benefited from continued delivery on the group's strategy and its diversified, resilient business model. The group also reported higher interest earnings due to rising interest rates on cash balances.
Euroclear annuncia l'acquisizione di Goji, società fintech leader nel comparto dei Private MarketLieve Mostrey, CEO di Euroclear Group, ha dichiarato: 'La partnership con Goji rafforza il nostro progetto di entrare nello spazio degli investimenti alternativi. Riscontriamo una forte domanda da ...
Euroclear to Acquire Goji, a Leading Private Funds Fintech... CEO, Euroclear Group said: "Our partnership with Goji supports our ambition to enter the private markets space. We see a strong demand from the market for more scalable and digitalised solutions and ...
