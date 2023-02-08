Hogwarts Legacy RecensioneGiornata Mondiale della Radio con Polaroid MusicSAVE THE DATE: NACON CONNECT, 9 MARZO 2023Pro-Ject presenta Tube Box S2 Ultra ChromeOpen Fiber è sponsor della Coppa eFootball ItaliaJennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck litigano ai GrammyChiara Ferragni prativamente nuda a Sanremo 2023Festival Sanremo 2023 : Ecco come è andata la prima serataPapa Francesco, Turchia e Siria : solidarietà a terre già martoriateSerie A : Salernitana-Juventus 0-3Ultime Blog

Constantine: il sequel con Keanu Reeves è ancora tra i piani della Warner (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Le voci circolate in rete nei giorni scorsi sono state smentite: a quanto pare il sequel di Constantine, film del 2005 con Keanu Reeves, sarebbe ancora in sviluppo presso WB. Nei giorni scorsi si erano diffuse alcune voci secondo cui il sequel di Constantine, film del 2005 basato sul celebre personaggio dei fumetti, fosse stato cancellato e non trovasse spazio nella nuova fase del DC Universe. Un portavoce di Warner Bros. ha invece dichiarato in esclusiva ai microfoni di Entertainment Weekly che il film è ancora tra i piani della major. Keanu Reeves tornerà a vestire i panni di John Constantine e il nuovo film sarà diretto ancora una ...
