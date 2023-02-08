Constantine: il sequel con Keanu Reeves è ancora tra i piani della Warner (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) Le voci circolate in rete nei giorni scorsi sono state smentite: a quanto pare il sequel di Constantine, film del 2005 con Keanu Reeves, sarebbe ancora in sviluppo presso WB. Nei giorni scorsi si erano diffuse alcune voci secondo cui il sequel di Constantine, film del 2005 basato sul celebre personaggio dei fumetti, fosse stato cancellato e non trovasse spazio nella nuova fase del DC Universe. Un portavoce di Warner Bros. ha invece dichiarato in esclusiva ai microfoni di Entertainment Weekly che il film è ancora tra i piani della major. Keanu Reeves tornerà a vestire i panni di John Constantine e il nuovo film sarà diretto ancora una ...Leggi su movieplayer
Constantine 2 - il sequel del film con Keanu Reeves non è stato cancellato
Constantine 2 : secondo le ultime voci - il sequel con Keanu Reeves è stato cancellato!
Constantine 2 : il sequel con Keanu Reeves cancellato da Warner Bros? [RUMOR]
Constantine : Keanu Reeves implorava ogni anno la Warner di realizzare il sequel
Constantine 2: il sequel con Keanu Reeves è ancora nei piani della WarnerNelle ultime ore è circolato un rumour riguardante Constantine 2 , il sequel con Keanu Reeves della popolare pellicola del 2005 diretta da Francis Lawrence , che abbiamo preferito non riportare. Secondo questa voce, la Warner aveva deciso di ...
Constantine, il sequel con Keanu Reeves è stato cancellatoGira voce che il sequel di Constantine con Keanu Reeves, diretto ancora da Francis Lawrence, alla fine non si ...
Constantine 2: il sequel con Keanu Reeves è ancora nei piani della ... BadTaste.it TV
Constantine 2, attenzione: il sequel con Keanu Reeves è stato cancellato da James Gunn Everyeye Cinema
Constantine 2, il progetto è vivo e vegeto alla Warner Bros Discovery Cinefilos.it
Keanu Reeves ritorna dall'inferno nel fan poster di Constantine 2 Asiatica Film Mediale
Constantine 2: Francis Lawrence parla del sequel! Cinefilos.it
Warner Bros. confirms Constantine sequel is still going ahead following the DC Studios shake-upResurrection is a key theme of Constantine, but having fought for so long to get a sequel to the 2005 supernatural thriller greenlit, fans might have been worried that following the DC shake-up, the ...
Keanu Reeves's 'Constantine 2' is still a part of the new DCU lineupWhether or not Constine is part of the main DCU lineup or part of the Elseworlds lineup is not sure. The Elseworlds DCU lineup will focus on projects not directly connected to the ...
Constantine sequelSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Constantine sequel