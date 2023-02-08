Constantine 2, il sequel del film con Keanu Reeves non è stato cancellato (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) In seguito ad un recente rumors proveniente dalla comunità di leaker di Twitter, secondo la quale il preannunciato sequel di Constantine di Keanu Reeves, da tempo atteso come seguito del film del 2005, sarebbe stato cancellato, un portavoce della Warner Bros. si è messo in contatto con EW per smentire qualsiasi ipotesi del genere: il film rientra ancora nei piani della Warner pertanto non è stato assolutamente cancellato. La notizia sulla cancellazione, che ora è stata smentita, ha fatto leva sui comprensibili timori dei fan, dal momento che la casa madre dello studio, Warner Bros. Discovery, recentemente riorganizzata, ha passato gli ultimi mesi a fare tagli sostanziali ai contenuti cinematografici e televisivi sotto ...Leggi su screenworld
Constantine, il sequel con Keanu Reeves è stato cancellatoGira voce che il sequel di Constantine con Keanu Reeves, diretto ancora da Francis Lawrence, alla fine non si ...
Constantine 2: il sequel con Keanu Reeves cancellato da Warner Bros [RUMOR]La notizia dell'arrivo del sequel di Constantine , film del 2005 con Keanu Reeves nei panni del detective maledetto, aveva fatto impazzire di gioia i fan quando è stata diffusa a settembre 2022, ma ...
Constantine 2, attenzione: il sequel con Keanu Reeves è stato cancellato da James Gunn Everyeye Cinema
Constantine 2: il sequel con Keanu Reeves è ancora nei piani della ... BadTaste.it TV
Constantine 2: il sequel con Keanu Reeves cancellato da Warner ... Movieplayer
Keanu Reeves ritorna dall'inferno nel fan poster di Constantine 2 Asiatica Film Mediale
Constantine 2: Francis Lawrence parla del sequel! Cinefilos.it
Keanu Reeves's 'Constantine 2' is still a part of the new DCU lineupWhether or not Constine is part of the main DCU lineup or part of the Elseworlds lineup is not sure. The Elseworlds DCU lineup will focus on projects not directly connected to the ...
Despite not being on James Gunn’s DC slate, Constantine 2 is still happeningWhen DC Studios co-bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their initial slate of DC comic book movies at the end of January (while throwing some unfair shade in the direction of the Arrowverse), ...
Constantine sequelSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Constantine sequel