ADIDAS AND LES MILLS ANNOUNCE NEW BRAND PARTNERSHIP TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF TRAINING (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) - HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, ADIDAS and Les MILLS ANNOUNCE a new PARTNERSHIP that brings the two sports powerhouses together to SHAPE the FUTURE of TRAINING through a fusion of innovation and heritage. The collaboration will usher in a new age of fitness, combining innovative technologies with thrilling live fitness experiences to change the way the ADIDAS community experiences workouts and inspire the next generation of TRAINING fans. Supported by ADIDAS' pioneering performance-wear TRAINING offerings. Driven by a collective commitment to the sport of TRAINING, the collaboration is set to revolutionize Omnifitness workouts by offering enhanced ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lacoste nomina Pelagia Kolotouros come direttore creativo del designLa stilista, infatti, vanta un'esperienza in Adidas, dove era responsabile dello sviluppo delle collezioni di tessuti, calzature, donna e uomo per collaborazioni come quelle con Beyoncé per il brand ...
Chi veste i cantanti di Sanremo 2023 Tutti gli stylist... GQ, L'Officiel Magazine, Rolling Stone (USA) e con fotografi internazionali come Inez and Vinoodh, ... Tra i suoi clienti pubblicitari figurano Bvlgari, Kenzo, Iceberg, Diesel, Nike, Adidas, Foot Locker,...
La battaglia delle strisce: Adidas vs Thom Browne Life and People
FIGC e adidas presentano le nuove maglie delle Nazionali Italiane e ... FIGC
Italia, inizia l'era adidas: ecco le nuove maglie azzurre Social Media Soccer
Ecco la nuova maglia della Nazionale by Adidas: è ispirata al marmo Dire
Adidas x Ivy Park, la collezione 2023 Park Trail Wondernet Magazine
Cambodia Is Adidas’ Biggest Apparel Supplier as Sportswear Giant Shifts Production Out of ChinaCambodia was Adidas’ largest garment manufacturer in 2021, overtaking China, as the German sportswear giant turns to Southeast Asia to fulfil its manufacturing needs. Adidas’ incoming chief executive ...
