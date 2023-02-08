3DOM Alliance begins shipping samples of X-SEPA, a revolutionary separator technology (Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023) TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
3DOM Alliance Inc. ("3DOM Alliance") announces that samples of the X-SEPA, a revolutionary SEPArator technology, have begun shipping. The X-SEPA, as first announced in December 2022, has a unique structure that helps to improve the performance of existing battery technologies and accelerate the speed of next-generation battery development, thereby promoting the transition to a more sustainable electric society. Last year, 3DOM Alliance announced that preparations had been made for mass production following eight years of SEPArator research and development. The company has now started providing X-SEPA ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
U.S. BATTERY MANUFACTURERS ARE "LEADING THE WORLD TO A CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE"The U.S. lead battery industry is ready to meet the challenges set forth in last night's State of the Union address, says Roger Miksad, executive vice president, Battery Council International ...
