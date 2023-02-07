WWE: Match, Miz TV e la firma del contratto tra Lesnar e Lashley, Raw settimana prossima sarà “on fire”! (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di Raw, svoltasi stanotte ad Orlando, la WWE ha annunciato diversi incontri e segmenti importanti per la prossima puntata dello show rosso, l’ultima prima di Elimination Chamber. Dopo quanto accaduto nella notte, ci sarà la firma del contratto tra Brock Lesnar e Bobby Lashley, per l’incontro che si dovrebbe tenere proprio durante il prossimo Premium Live Event, l’ultimo prima di Wrestlemania. E’ molto probabile, dunque, che il terzo Match tra i due (parità attualmente, 1-1) chiuda la rivalità e che ci siano altri piani per lo Showcase of Immortals per entrambi. Un altro segmento annunciato è la Miz TV, con ospite Seth Rollins. L’A-Lister sarà impegnato anche in un incontro, un reMatch per ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE 2k23: dettagli sull'evento WarGames... il nuovo evento che debuttarà in WWE 2K23 . Il primo Ringside Report del team Visual Concepts ... Queste le caratteristiche: REGOLE MATCH - Iniziamo con due Superstar nel ring mentre i compagni di ...
I risultati di WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker ancora campioneSi è conclusa l'edizione 2023 di Vengeance Day, evento speciale di NXT , terzo brand della WWE ormai da tempo sotto la supervisione totale di Shawn Michaels. Tra cambi di titolo a sorpresa e match ricchi di azione, il ritorno "on the road" di NXT non ha deluso le aspettative dei fan. Ecco i ...
