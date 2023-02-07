WWE | Match | Miz TV e la firma del contratto tra Lesnar e Lashley | Raw settimana prossima sarà “on fire”!

(Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Durante l’ultima puntata di Raw, svoltasi stanotte ad Orlando, la WWE ha annunciato diversi incontri e segmenti importanti per lapuntata dello show rosso, l’ultima prima di Elimination Chamber. Dopo quanto accaduto nella notte, ciladeltra Brocke Bobby, per l’incontro che si dovrebbe tenere proprio durante il prossimo Premium Live Event, l’ultimo prima di Wrestlemania. E’ molto probabile, dunque, che il terzotra i due (parità attualmente, 1-1) chiuda la rivalità e che ci siano altri piani per lo Showcase of Immortals per entrambi. Un altro segmento annunciato è la Miz TV, con ospite Seth Rollins. L’A-Listerimpegnato anche in un incontro, un reper ...

... il nuovo evento che debuttarà in2K23 . Il primo Ringside Report del team Visual Concepts ... Queste le caratteristiche: REGOLE- Iniziamo con due Superstar nel ring mentre i compagni di ...Si è conclusa l'edizione 2023 di Vengeance Day, evento speciale di NXT , terzo brand dellaormai da tempo sotto la supervisione totale di Shawn Michaels. Tra cambi di titolo a sorpresa ericchi di azione, il ritorno "on the road" di NXT non ha deluso le aspettative dei fan. Ecco i ...

WWE: L’Elimination Chamber match maschile è completo e Rollins lancia un messaggio Zona Wrestling

WrestleMania 39: quali sono i match annunciati dalla WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

La WWE ha deciso il main event di WrestleMania 39 Tom's Hardware Italia

La WWE ha voluto proteggere Roxanne Perez durante il Royal ... World Wrestling

WWE: Diversi nuovi match annunciati per Elimination Chamber, la card sempre più completa Zona Wrestling

Rhodes winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match meant he gets a shot at Reigns for the championship. First, Reigns will battle Sami Zayn at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event on Feb. 18. "Now I don’t know ...Becky Lynch got a little help against Damage CTRL, Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman had an epic exchange, and much more on the Feb 6 episode of Raw.