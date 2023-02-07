WWE: Lesnar lancia la sfida a Lashley, a Elimination Chamber la sfida finale tra i due (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Dalla puntata di questa notte di Raw, sono emerse ulteriori novità riguardo il prossimo Premium Event targato WWE, ovvero Elimination Chamber. Lo show che ha come incontro principale proprio l’Elimination Chamber, che vede contrapposti sei atleti nel contendersi spesso un titolo, o una opportunità titolata, quest’anno non fa eccezioni e vedrà la cintura di campione degli Stati Uniti di Austin Theory messa in palio contro altri cinque wrestler. Questi cinque lottatori hanno beneficiato di tale privilegio conquistandolo in incontri di qualificazione. Perciò, la contesa che va profilandosi vedrà coinvolti il campione in carica, Damien Priest, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford e Jhonny Gargano. Lashley vs Lesnar III Altra importante novità riguardo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
John Cena è la star di copertina WWE 2K23Inoltre, i fan potranno contare su un'ampia rosa di Superstar e Leggende WWE, tra cui Roman Reigns, 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin e altri ...
WWE 2K23 annunciato ufficialmente: ecco i dettagliInoltre, i fan potranno contare su un'ampia rosa di Superstar e Leggende WWE , tra cui Roman Reigns, 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin e altri ...
Elimination Chamber 2023: Brock Lesnar; Edge & more announced for WWE PLEBrock Lesnar, Edge & more were announced during the February 6th edition Monday Night Raw for the upcoming WWE PLE.
WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch Beats Bayley in a Steel Cage MatchThe latest edition of WWE RAW also featured Brock Lesnar. It was his first appearance since taking part in the Royal Rumble 2023. Bayley and Becky Lynch also took on each other in a steel cage match ...
