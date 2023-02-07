Prima serata Sanremo 2023 : Ecco la scaletta Scoppio in cantiere ad Alessandria : muore operaio di 34 anniMaltempo : in arrivo freddo e neveTerremoto Turchia-Siria : oltre 4.300 i morti, si cerca un ItalianoSiria : Evasi 20 combattenti IsisPresidente Usa Biden a Erdogan : invieremo soccorsiPOCO svela i nuovi POCO X5 5G e POCO X5 Pro 5GApex Legends Baraonda - classi Leggenda revisionate, Deathmatch a ...WWE 2K23 - WarGamesNUOVO TRAILER DI BLOOD BOWL 3Ultime Blog

WWE: Lesnar lancia la sfida a Lashley, a Elimination Chamber la sfida finale tra i due (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Dalla puntata di questa notte di Raw, sono emerse ulteriori novità riguardo il prossimo Premium Event targato WWE, ovvero Elimination Chamber. Lo show che ha come incontro principale proprio l’Elimination Chamber, che vede contrapposti sei atleti nel contendersi spesso un titolo, o una opportunità titolata, quest’anno non fa eccezioni e vedrà la cintura di campione degli Stati Uniti di Austin Theory messa in palio contro altri cinque wrestler. Questi cinque lottatori hanno beneficiato di tale privilegio conquistandolo in incontri di qualificazione. Perciò, la contesa che va profilandosi vedrà coinvolti il campione in carica, Damien Priest, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford e Jhonny Gargano. Lashley vs Lesnar III Altra importante novità riguardo ...
