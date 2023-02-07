(Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) L’alleanza tra JBL eessere già giunta ai titoli di cosa.patita dal suo assistito hasbroccare il WWE Hall Of Famer. JBL aveva offerto il suo aiuto aper risollevarlo da una crisi senza fine, ma anche luiaver fallito e oraaver alzato bandiera bianca. Dure parole di JBL Ieri notte in quel di Monday Night Raw,ha rimediato una nuovaper mano di Dexter Lumis. JBL ha perso la pazienza e in un segmento di backstage si è rivolto al suo assistito con dure parole: “Io sono stato nel main event di WrestleMania, ho riempito arene in tutto il mondo. Te sei insignificante. Non mi frega nulla ...

...The Dream Team (Survivor Series 1990) Team Bischoff vs Team Austin (Survivor Series 2003) Team... Rey Mysterio,e Bobby Lashley contro il Team Raw capeggiato da Shawn Michaels con Carlito, ......The Dream Team (Survivor Series 1990) Team Bischoff vs Team Austin (Survivor Series 2003) Team... Rey Mysterio,e Bobby Lashley contro il Team Raw capeggiato da Shawn Michaels con Carlito, ...

WWE: JBL sembra essersi già stufato di Baron Corbin, l’ennesima sconfitta lo ha fatto infuriare Zona Wrestling

WWE RAW 06/02/2023 report (1/3) - Tra marito e moglie... World Wrestling

Manager di Raw volta le spalle al suo assistito e lo molla allo show ... World Wrestling

WWE RAW 06/02/2023 report (2/3) - Un terzo match World Wrestling

WWE Raw Report 23/01/2023 - Raw is XXX Tuttowrestling

Becky Lynch got a little help against Damage CTRL, Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman had an epic exchange, and much more on the Feb 6 episode of Raw.The announcers made a point to hammer home that JBL was seriously disappointed with how Corbin had panned out recently as his protégé, foreshadowing (well, foreshadowing as well as WWE typically does) ...