WWE: JBL sembra essersi già stufato di Baron Corbin, l’ennesima sconfitta lo ha fatto infuriare (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) L’alleanza tra JBL e Baron Corbin sembra essere già giunta ai titoli di cosa. l’ennesima sconfitta patita dal suo assistito ha fatto sbroccare il WWE Hall Of Famer. JBL aveva offerto il suo aiuto a Corbin per risollevarlo da una crisi senza fine, ma anche lui sembra aver fallito e ora sembra aver alzato bandiera bianca. Dure parole di JBL Ieri notte in quel di Monday Night Raw, Baron Corbin ha rimediato una nuova sconfitta per mano di Dexter Lumis. JBL ha perso la pazienza e in un segmento di backstage si è rivolto al suo assistito con dure parole: “Io sono stato nel main event di WrestleMania, ho riempito arene in tutto il mondo. Te sei insignificante. Non mi frega nulla ...Leggi su zonawrestling
11 Things Fans Need To Know About This Week's WWE Raw (Feb.6, 2023)Becky Lynch got a little help against Damage CTRL, Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman had an epic exchange, and much more on the Feb 6 episode of Raw.
7 Ups & 4 Downs From WWE Raw (6 Feb - Results & Review)The announcers made a point to hammer home that JBL was seriously disappointed with how Corbin had panned out recently as his protégé, foreshadowing (well, foreshadowing as well as WWE typically does) ...
