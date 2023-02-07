Three Identical Strangers: Ben Stiller nella serie tratta dal documentario? (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Ben Stiller potrebbe recitare nella miniserie tratta dal documentario Three Identical Strangers. La serie è stata ideata dalla scrittrice Amy Lippman e prodotta dalla Sony Pictures Television insieme alla SK Global e alla TriStar Television. Come il documentario, lo show si concentrerà sulla storia vera di Bobby Shafran, David Kellman e Eddy Galland, tre gemelli identici che sono stati separati alla nascita per poi essere riuniti nella vita. Ben Stiller potrebbe interpretare i tre fratelli adulti. Come riportato da Variety, Amy Lippman sarà anche showrunner e produttore esecutivo della serie, mentre Ben Stiller sarà produttore esecutivo attraverso la ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Ben Stiller sarà il protagonista della miniserie Three Identical ... BadTaste.it TV
Tre gemelli e uno scioccante segreto: il doc pluripremiato "Three Identical Strangers" è ora su Netflix Io Donna
#RomaFF13 - Three Identical Strangers, di Tim Wardle ... Sentieri Selvaggi
Three Identical Strangers - Film (2018) MYmovies.it
"Three Identical Strangers", la storia dell'esperimento sociale sui tre gemelli diventa un documentario L'HuffPost
What day and time will the 'Three Identical Strangers' release And everything else you need to knowBen Stiller is set to star in the TV adaptation of the documentary 'Three Identical Strangers', which premiered in 2018 ...
