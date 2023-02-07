The Unimot Group has expanded its manufacturing line of AVIA Solar' s European photovoltaic modules

(Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Thehasits machinery park of themodule productionlocated at its factory in Poland. Currently, the production power capacity of theis 45 MW. Thesells panels under thebrand but also offers private label solutions and targets companies that want to manufacturepanels under their own brands. WARSAW, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/Theof'spanels from thewas launched in July 2021. Initially, its ...

Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore

Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore

Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore

Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore

Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore

The Unimot Group has expanded its machinery park of the European photovoltaic module production line located at its factory in Poland. Currently, the production power capacity of the line is ...The manufacturing line of AVIA Solar's European photovoltaic panels from the Unimot Group was launched in July 2021. Initially, its power capacity was 15 MW/year, however, demand for the European ...