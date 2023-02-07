The Unimot Group has expanded its manufacturing line of AVIA Solar's European photovoltaic modules (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) The Unimot Group has expanded its machinery park of the European photovoltaic module production line located at its factory in Poland. Currently, the production power capacity of the line is 45 MW. The Unimot Group sells panels under the AVIA Solar brand but also offers private label solutions and targets companies that want to manufacture photovoltaic panels under their own brands. WARSAW, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The manufacturing line of AVIA Solar's European photovoltaic panels from the Unimot Group was launched in July 2021. Initially, its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The manufacturing line of AVIA Solar's European photovoltaic panels from the Unimot Group was launched in July 2021. Initially, its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore
Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore
Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore
Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore
Magazine Unimore Magazine Unimore
UNIMOT S.A.: The Unimot Group has expanded its manufacturing line of AVIA Solar's European photovoltaic modulesThe Unimot Group has expanded its machinery park of the European photovoltaic module production line located at its factory in Poland. Currently, the production power capacity of the line is ...
The Unimot Group has expanded its manufacturing line of AVIA Solar's European photovoltaic modulesThe manufacturing line of AVIA Solar's European photovoltaic panels from the Unimot Group was launched in July 2021. Initially, its power capacity was 15 MW/year, however, demand for the European ...
The UnimotSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Unimot