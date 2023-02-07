LA STAGIONE 3 DI OVERWATCH 2 INIZIA IL OGGIIIDEA celebra i 20 anni di Safer Internet Day e PEGITOYS MILANO & BAY-B: LA 6a EDIZIONE È GIÀ SOLD OUTAikom: videosorveglianza, networking e comunicazioni unificateRED BULL OP: LA SECONDA STAGIONE AI NASTRI DI PARTENZASAFER INTERNET DAYPrima serata Sanremo 2023 : Ecco la scaletta Scoppio in cantiere ad Alessandria : muore operaio di 34 anniMaltempo : in arrivo freddo e neveTerremoto Turchia-Siria : oltre 4.300 i morti, si cerca un ItalianoUltime Blog

The Menu | il cheeseburger del finale ricreato in un video virale

The Menu
The Menu: il cheeseburger del finale ricreato in un video virale (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Il cheeseburger di The Menu è stato ricreato con dovizia di particolari in un video virale. Il film, che ha debuttato nelle sale il 18 novembre 2022, segue Anya Taylor-Joy nel ruolo di Margot, che viene portata in un ristorante su un’isola gestito dal solitario chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Ben presto diventa chiaro che il pasto è destinato a essere il canto del cigno di Slowik, una dichiarazione artistica che prevede la morte di ogni cliente. Tuttavia, il suo piano viene interrotto da Margot che fa appello al suo amore infantile per il cibo ordinando un cheeseburger, una strategia che lo commuove a tal punto da permetterle di fuggire. Come riportato da Screen Rant, nella serie Binging with Babish del Babish Culinary Universe, lo chef di YouTube Andrew Rea ha deciso di ricreare ...
