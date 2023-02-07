The Menu: il cheeseburger del finale ricreato in un video virale (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Il cheeseburger di The Menu è stato ricreato con dovizia di particolari in un video virale. Il film, che ha debuttato nelle sale il 18 novembre 2022, segue Anya Taylor-Joy nel ruolo di Margot, che viene portata in un ristorante su un’isola gestito dal solitario chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Ben presto diventa chiaro che il pasto è destinato a essere il canto del cigno di Slowik, una dichiarazione artistica che prevede la morte di ogni cliente. Tuttavia, il suo piano viene interrotto da Margot che fa appello al suo amore infantile per il cibo ordinando un cheeseburger, una strategia che lo commuove a tal punto da permetterle di fuggire. Come riportato da Screen Rant, nella serie Binging with Babish del Babish Culinary Universe, lo chef di YouTube Andrew Rea ha deciso di ricreare ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
