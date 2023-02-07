Prima serata Sanremo 2023 : Ecco la scaletta Scoppio in cantiere ad Alessandria : muore operaio di 34 anniMaltempo : in arrivo freddo e neveTerremoto Turchia-Siria : oltre 4.300 i morti, si cerca un ItalianoSiria : Evasi 20 combattenti IsisPresidente Usa Biden a Erdogan : invieremo soccorsiPOCO svela i nuovi POCO X5 5G e POCO X5 Pro 5GApex Legends Baraonda - classi Leggenda revisionate, Deathmatch a ...WWE 2K23 - WarGamesNUOVO TRAILER DI BLOOD BOWL 3Ultime Blog

The Department | George Clooney dirigerà la serie per Showtime

The Department
The Department: George Clooney dirigerà la serie per Showtime (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) George Clooney dirigerà la serie The Department per Showtime. Lo show è basato sul thriller spionistico francese The Bureau, e sarà prodotto da Smokehouse Pictures dello stesso attore e di Grant Heslov, MTV Entertainment Studios e 101 Studios. La produzione della serie dovrebbe avere inizio nel corso dell’anno. Come riportato da Deadline, creato da Eric Rochant, Le Bureau è incentrato sulla vita quotidiana e sulle missioni degli agenti del principale servizio di sicurezza esterno francese. Il film si concentra sul Bureau of Legends, responsabile della formazione e della gestione di agenti sotto copertura in missioni a lungo termine in aree con interessi francesi. Vivendo per anni sotto falsa identità, la missione di questi agenti è quella di individuare e reclutare ...
George Clooney sarà il regista di The department, remake della serie francese The Bureau

George Clooney sarà il regista di The Department , una nuova serie di cui Showtime ha ordinato la produzione. Il progetto si basa sullo show francese The Bureau e sarà prodotto dalla star insieme a Grant Heslov tramite la loro casa di ...

The Department: George Clooney dirigerà la serie Showtime

The Department sarà un remake della serie francese Le Bureau - Sotto copertura, creata da Eric Rochant George Clooney Grant ...

The Department: George Clooney dirigerà la serie thriller  Lega Nerd

George Clooney dal cinema alla regia della serie tv The Department  Tag24

The Department, George Clooney dirigerà la serie remake di Le Bureau - Sotto Copertura  Everyeye Serie TV

