Prima serata Sanremo 2023 : Ecco la scaletta Scoppio in cantiere ad Alessandria : muore operaio di 34 anniMaltempo : in arrivo freddo e neveTerremoto Turchia-Siria : oltre 4.300 i morti, si cerca un ItalianoSiria : Evasi 20 combattenti IsisPresidente Usa Biden a Erdogan : invieremo soccorsiPOCO svela i nuovi POCO X5 5G e POCO X5 Pro 5GApex Legends Baraonda - classi Leggenda revisionate, Deathmatch a ...WWE 2K23 - WarGamesNUOVO TRAILER DI BLOOD BOWL 3Ultime Blog

Qonto relies on Qover' s orchestration platform for its new card insurance offer

Qonto relies
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Qonto relies on Qover's orchestration platform for its new card insurance offer (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) BRUSSELS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Leading European business finance solution Qonto has partnered with embedded insurance orchestration provider Qover to streamline their insurance operations. Qover's modular embedded insurance orchestration platform enables companies like Qonto to integrate tailored insurance products for a better user experience, while simplifying program management through transparent claims data. The new insurance program was designed based on real input from Qonto's customers – largely SMEs and freelancers. All 350,000+ businesses across France, Germany, Spain and Italy now have access to various levels of travel, fraud and purchase protection ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

ALL STARS - L’evento  Local Page

Qonto relies on Qover's orchestration platform for its new card insurance offer

Leading European business finance solution Qonto has partnered with embedded insurance orchestration provider Qover to streamline their insurance operations.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Qonto relies
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Qonto relies Qonto relies Qover orchestration platform