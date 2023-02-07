PXG Breaks into the Golf Ball Market with the Release of PXG® Xtreme™ Golf Balls

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) All-new PXG Xtremes deliver extreme distance and green-grabbing control SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/PXG, theequipment and apparel company founded by American entrepreneur Bob Parsons, has expanded its on-course offerings to include game-changings. Fueled by a desire to solve a problem for consumers, the dreaded choice between distance and control, PXG developed PXG Xtremes to be the onethat does it all. Since its inception, PXG has disrupted theindustryits innovative approach to research and development, renouncing traditional product...