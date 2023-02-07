PXG Breaks into the Golf Ball Market with the Release of PXG® Xtreme™ Golf Balls (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) All-new PXG Xtreme Golf Balls deliver extreme distance and green-grabbing control SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PXG, the Golf equipment and apparel company founded by American entrepreneur Bob Parsons, has expanded its on-course offerings to include game-changing Golf Balls. Fueled by a desire to solve a problem for consumers, the dreaded choice between distance and control, PXG developed PXG Xtreme Golf Balls to be the one Ball that does it all. Since its inception, PXG has disrupted the Golf industry with its innovative approach to research and development, renouncing traditional product Release ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
