Praxis Announces Guy Karsenti as New Chief Technology Officer

Praxis Announces
(Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Praxis Tech Ltd, is proud to announce the onboarding of their new Chief Technology Officer, Guy Karsenti. With over 30 years experience in the payments industry, Guy's vision for Praxis includes extensive tech upgrades, expanding into new industries and adding additional services to Praxis' already extensive arsenal.   Guy's vast experience within payments spans multiple different industries and countries including Safecharge, Market Group and other regulated retail brokers; bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience with him to Praxis. In the coming year, Guy's focus will be to enhance internal processes and output for merchant requests and software upgrades; while also rolling out additional services ...
Praxis Tech Ltd.: Praxis Announces Guy Karsenti as New Chief Technology Officer

Praxis Tech Ltd, is proud to announce the onboarding of their new Chief Technology Officer, Guy Karsenti. With over 30 years experience in the ...

