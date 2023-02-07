Liaison: il trailer della serie con Vincent Cassel ed Eva Green (VIDEO) (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Ecco il trailer ufficiale della serie thriller in lingua francese e inglese con Vincent Cassel ed Eva Green, in arrivo il 24 febbraio su Apple TV+. Apple TV+ ha appena diffuso il trailer di Liaison, la prima serie Apple Original in lingua francese e inglese interpretata dal vincitore del Premio César Vincent Cassel ("Black Swan", "Westworld") e dalla vincitrice del Premio BAFTA Eva Green ("Miss Peregrine - La casa dei ragazzi speciali"). Lo show farà il suo debutto il 24 febbraio con il primo dei sei episodi totali, seguito da un nuovo episodio settimanale ogni venerdì, fino al 31 marzo. Liaison è un thriller contemporaneo ad alta tensione che indaga su quanto gli ...Leggi su movieplayer
Slick First Trailer for 'Liaison' Thriller with Eva Green & Vincent CasselHere's the first official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Liaison, direct from Apple's YouTube: Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential ...
