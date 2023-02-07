HOGWARTS LEGACY: BENTORNATI NEL MONDO MAGICO!The Sandbox si allea con ZeptoLabDestiny 2: L'Eclissi | Trailer della telascura Hogwarts Legacy disponibile da oggi la Deluxe EditionLA STAGIONE 3 DI OVERWATCH 2 INIZIA IL OGGIIIDEA celebra i 20 anni di Safer Internet Day e PEGITOYS MILANO & BAY-B: LA 6a EDIZIONE È GIÀ SOLD OUTAikom: videosorveglianza, networking e comunicazioni unificateRED BULL OP: LA SECONDA STAGIONE AI NASTRI DI PARTENZASAFER INTERNET DAYUltime Blog

Liaison | il trailer della serie con Vincent Cassel ed Eva Green VIDEO

Liaison trailer
Liaison: il trailer della serie con Vincent Cassel ed Eva Green (VIDEO) (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Ecco il trailer ufficiale della serie thriller in lingua francese e inglese con Vincent Cassel ed Eva Green, in arrivo il 24 febbraio su Apple TV+. Apple TV+ ha appena diffuso il trailer di Liaison, la prima serie Apple Original in lingua francese e inglese interpretata dal vincitore del Premio César Vincent Cassel ("Black Swan", "Westworld") e dalla vincitrice del Premio BAFTA Eva Green ("Miss Peregrine - La casa dei ragazzi speciali"). Lo show farà il suo debutto il 24 febbraio con il primo dei sei episodi totali, seguito da un nuovo episodio settimanale ogni venerdì, fino al 31 marzo. Liaison è un thriller contemporaneo ad alta tensione che indaga su quanto gli ...
