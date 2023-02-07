Prima serata Sanremo 2023 : Ecco la scaletta Scoppio in cantiere ad Alessandria : muore operaio di 34 anniMaltempo : in arrivo freddo e neveTerremoto Turchia-Siria : oltre 4.300 i morti, si cerca un ItalianoSiria : Evasi 20 combattenti IsisPresidente Usa Biden a Erdogan : invieremo soccorsiPOCO svela i nuovi POCO X5 5G e POCO X5 Pro 5GApex Legends Baraonda - classi Leggenda revisionate, Deathmatch a ...WWE 2K23 - WarGamesNUOVO TRAILER DI BLOOD BOWL 3Ultime Blog

Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé collaborate for their global-first macaron ice cream collection

Häagen Dazs
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé collaborate for their global-first macaron ice cream collection (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) The ice-cream of ice-creams teams up with 'The Picasso of pastries' to create an exquisite treat with a French touch. LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

In a unique collaboration between luxury ice cream maker Häagen-Dazs and world-renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé, a new macaron ice cream range is hitting shelves now starting with UK & France. Pierre Hermé is celebrated for his exquisite macarons and together with the iconic ice cream of Häagen-Dazs, a new era of magical indulgence is here.   ''The collaboration with Pierre Hermé is a perfect way of showcasing the true craftsmanship of our ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Il gas a 93 euro accende le Borse. Da seguire Leonardo, Maire e Tenaris

Nei tre mesi il colosso Usa dei cereali (che vanta in portafoglio marchi come Cheerios, Betty Crocker ma anche i gelati Häagen - Dazs) ha registrato un progresso delle vendite da 5,02 a 5,22 miliardi ...

Morto il designer e architetto brasiliano Fernando Campana

... che vive di un positivo scambio di conoscenze tra comunità e artisti (favelas incluse), ha fatto sì che lo studio lavorasse con vari marchi e industrie - da Louis Vuitton a Edra, Fendi e Häagen Dazs ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Häagen Dazs
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Häagen Dazs Häagen Dazs Pierre Hermé collaborate