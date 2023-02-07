Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé collaborate for their global-first macaron ice cream collection

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) The ice-of ice-s teams up with 'The Picasso of pastries' to create an exquisite treat with a French touch. LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/In a unique collaboration between luxury icemakerand world-renowned pastry chef, a newicerange is hitting shelves now starting with UK & France.is celebrated for his exquisites and together with the iconic iceof, a new era of magical indulgence is here. ''The collaboration withis a perfect way of showcasing the true craftsmanship of our ...