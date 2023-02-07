Gotion and InoBat sign MoU to develop Joint Venture EV Battery Cells and Packs (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) HEFEI, China, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On February 5, Gotion High-Tech, the innovative manufacturer of batteries and energy storage solutions in China, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InoBat, the European pioneering supplier of premium batteries for electric vehicles, to explore Joint Venture opportunities in revolutionizing EV Battery and energy storage technologies, including co-development of a gigafactory with cell and pack production capacity of 40 GWh. With technical superiority, complementary capabilities and a shared sustainability ethos, Gotion and InoBat will look at ways to work together on several key common topics of interest, such as: Through the cooperation following the MoU, InoBat ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Panda Mini: le caratteristiche della nuova mini city car elettricaLa capacità della batteria, fornita da Gotion, non è stata comunicata, ma l'autonomia sarebbe di 150 km, nel ciclo CLTC. Un Wuling può percorrere 120 o 170 km a seconda della versione. Per quanto ...
Altra Panda cinese, sempre elettricaLa batteria sarà fornita da Gotion, ma non è stato reso noto né il dato della capacità delle celle, né l'autonomia omologata, anche se si parla di circa 150 km, secondo lo standard cinese CLTC. ...
Gotion High-tech: Gotion and InoBat sign MoU to develop Joint Venture EV Battery Cells and PacksTech, the innovative manufacturer of batteries and energy storage solutions in China, signed a Memorandum of Understanding ...
Dombey's Novelty is Making the DifferenceOn February 5, Gotion High-Tech, the innovative manufacturer of batteries and energy storage solutions in China, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InoBat, the European pioneering ...
