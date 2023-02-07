Gotion and InoBat sign MoU to develop Joint Venture EV Battery Cells and Packs

IIDEA celebra i 20 anni di Safer Internet Day e PEGITOYS MILANO & BAY-B: LA 6a EDIZIONE È GIÀ SOLD OUTAikom: videosorveglianza, networking e comunicazioni unificateRED BULL OP: LA SECONDA STAGIONE AI NASTRI DI PARTENZASAFER INTERNET DAYPrima serata Sanremo 2023 : Ecco la scaletta Scoppio in cantiere ad Alessandria : muore operaio di 34 anniMaltempo : in arrivo freddo e neveTerremoto Turchia-Siria : oltre 4.300 i morti, si cerca un ItalianoSiria : Evasi 20 combattenti IsisUltime Blog

On February 5, Gotion High-Tech, the innovative manufacturer of batteries and energy storage solutions in China, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InoBat, the European pioneering supplier of premium batteries for electric vehicles, to explore Joint Venture opportunities in revolutionizing EV Battery and energy storage technologies, including co-development of a gigafactory with cell and pack production capacity of 40 GWh. With technical superiority, complementary capabilities and a shared sustainability ethos, Gotion and InoBat will look at ways to work together on several key common topics of interest, such as: Through the cooperation following the MoU, InoBat ...
La capacità della batteria, fornita da Gotion, non è stata comunicata, ma l'autonomia sarebbe di 150 km, nel ciclo CLTC. Un Wuling può percorrere 120 o 170 km a seconda della versione. Per quanto ...

La batteria sarà fornita da Gotion, ma non è stato reso noto né il dato della capacità delle celle, né l'autonomia omologata, anche se si parla di circa 150 km, secondo lo standard cinese CLTC. ...

