FOURTH GEORGIAN PRESIDENT GIORGI MARGVELASHVILI LEADS COALITION EFFORT TO SAVE FORMER PRESIDENT SAAKASHVILI'S LIFE (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) - FORMER Political Leaders Sign Petition Urging PRESIDENT SAAKASHVILI's Transfer to a Western Medical Facility and to Hold the Ruling GEORGIAN Dream Party Accountable TBILISI, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Amid growing international concerns regarding the rapidly deteriorating health of FORMER PRESIDENT SAAKASHVILI from possible heavy metal poisoning and torture, and emphasizing the responsibility of the current ruling GEORGIAN Dream Party for his well-being and medical care, Georgia's FOURTH PRESIDENT GIORGI MARGVELASHVILI, together with over 150 FORMER and current politicians and thought leaders have issued ...
