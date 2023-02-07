FOURTH GEORGIAN PRESIDENT GIORGI MARGVELASHVILI LEADS COALITION EFFORT TO SAVE FORMER PRESIDENT SAAKASHVILI'S LIFE (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) - FORMER Political Leaders Sign Petition Urging PRESIDENT SAAKASHVILI's Transfer to a Western Medical Facility and to Hold the Ruling GEORGIAN Dream Party Accountable TBILISI, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Amid growing international concerns regarding the rapidly deteriorating health of FORMER PRESIDENT SAAKASHVILI from possible heavy metal poisoning and torture, and emphasizing the responsibility of the current ruling GEORGIAN Dream Party for his well-being and medical care, Georgia's FOURTH PRESIDENT GIORGI MARGVELASHVILI, together with over 150 FORMER and current politicians and thought leaders have issued ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Amid growing international concerns regarding the rapidly deteriorating health of FORMER PRESIDENT SAAKASHVILI from possible heavy metal poisoning and torture, and emphasizing the responsibility of the current ruling GEORGIAN Dream Party for his well-being and medical care, Georgia's FOURTH PRESIDENT GIORGI MARGVELASHVILI, together with over 150 FORMER and current politicians and thought leaders have issued ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sanremo 2023, Tar respinge ricorso Codacons su giurie Lifestyleblog
Sanremo 2023, Ferragni e l''incoraggiamento' di Fedez - Video Lifestyleblog
Regionali Lombardia, da Colombo a Strada: i nomi della squadra di Majorino Lifestyleblog
Sanremo 2023, medico Festival: "Caso Madame Palco specchio società" Lifestyleblog
Esposti alla ‘Lucchesiana’ antichi volumi sul Natale e un opuscolo inedito di G. Pitrè siciliareport.it
FOURTH GEORGIAN PRESIDENT GIORGI MARGVELASHVILI LEADS COALITION EFFORT TO SAVE FORMER PRESIDENT SAAKASHVILI’S LIFEFormer Political Leaders Sign Petition Urging President Saakashvili’s Transfer to a Western Medical Facility and to Hold the Ruling Georgian Dream Party Accountable. TBILISI, Ge ...
Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili leads coalition effort to save former President Saakashvili's lifeAmid growing international concerns regarding the rapidly deteriorating health of Former President Saakashvili from possible heavy metal poisoning and torture, and emphasizing the responsibility of ...
FOURTH GEORGIANSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FOURTH GEORGIAN