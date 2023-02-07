Prima serata Sanremo 2023 : Ecco la scaletta Scoppio in cantiere ad Alessandria : muore operaio di 34 anniMaltempo : in arrivo freddo e neveTerremoto Turchia-Siria : oltre 4.300 i morti, si cerca un ItalianoSiria : Evasi 20 combattenti IsisPresidente Usa Biden a Erdogan : invieremo soccorsiPOCO svela i nuovi POCO X5 5G e POCO X5 Pro 5GApex Legends Baraonda - classi Leggenda revisionate, Deathmatch a ...WWE 2K23 - WarGamesNUOVO TRAILER DI BLOOD BOWL 3Ultime Blog

Constantine 2 | il sequel con Keanu Reeves cancellato da Warner Bros? RUMOR

Constantine sequel
Constantine 2: il sequel con Keanu Reeves cancellato da Warner Bros? [RUMOR] (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) La notizia, se confermata, non farà certo piacere ai fan di Keanu Reeves: secondo un insider Warner Bros avrebbe cancellato il preannunciato sequel di Constantine. La notizia è di quelle da prendere con le molle, visto che mancano ancora conferme ufficiali. The Direct riporta la rivelazione di un insider secondo il quale Warner Bros avrebbe cancellato il preannunciato Constantine 2, con Keanu Reeves. La notizia dell'arrivo del sequel di Constantine, film del 2005 con Keanu Reeves nei panni del detective maledetto, aveva fatto impazzire di gioia i fan quando è stata diffusa a settembre 2022, ma secondo ...
James Gunn may have just told us where Keanu Reeves’ Constantine will make his DCU debut

As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his ...
