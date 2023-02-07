Constantine 2 | il sequel con Keanu Reeves cancellato da Warner Bros? RUMOR

La notizia dell'arrivo deldi, film del 2005 con Keanu Reeves nei panni del detective maledetto, aveva fatto impazzire di gioia i fan quando è stata diffusa a settembre 2022, ma ...annunciadi, protagonista Keanu Reevesdel 2015 era interpretato da Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou e Gavin Rossdale, ...

Constantine 2: il sequel con Keanu Reeves cancellato da Warner ... Movieplayer

Constantine 2, Keanu Reeves ha tartassato la Warner Bros per anni per realizzare il film Sky Tg24

Constantine 2 - Keanu Reeves rompe il silenzio MegaNerd

Keanu Reeves ritorna dall'inferno nel fan poster di Constantine 2 Asiatica Film Mediale

Constantine 2: Francis Lawrence parla del sequel! Cinefilos.it

La notizia, se confermata, non farà certo piacere ai fan di Keanu Reeves: secondo un insider Warner Bros avrebbe cancellato il preannunciato sequel di Constantine.As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his ...