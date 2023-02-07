Booker T: “Il Royal Rumble Match è stato il mio ultimo match” (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Il Royal Rumble match potrebbe essere stato l’ultimo incontro della carriera di Booker T. Il WWE Hall of Famer, nel suo podcast, ha parlato in maniera molto chiara del suo futuro, che difficilmente lo vedrà nuovamente sul ring. Forse nemmeno nella Reality of Wrestling, la promotion di sua proprietà. “Non si torna indietro, ho finito. Sono un po’ scosso” “Lo dico subito. Penso sia stata l’ultima volta che mi abbiate visto su un ring“. Booker T esordisce così, parlando con Brad Gilmore, co-host del suo podcast. “Nella Reality of Wrestling lavorerò con i miei studenti, ma credo sia stata l’ultima volta che ho allacciato gli stivali”. Il 57 enne, nel pronunciare questa frase, si è commosso, cominciando a lacrimare, prima di affermare come sia ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Big Update On Booker T's In-Ring Future Following WWE Royal RumbleBooker T's surprise entrance in the men's Royal Rumble match last month might be the last time pro wrestling fans will see the two-time WWE Hall of Famer in the ring.The legendary wrestler choked up ...
Booker T Thinks WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Will Be The Last Time Fans See Him In The RingBooker T said on his "Hall Of Fame" podcast that his in-ring days are likely over following his surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month.
