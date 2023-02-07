LA STAGIONE 3 DI OVERWATCH 2 INIZIA IL OGGIIIDEA celebra i 20 anni di Safer Internet Day e PEGITOYS MILANO & BAY-B: LA 6a EDIZIONE È GIÀ SOLD OUTAikom: videosorveglianza, networking e comunicazioni unificateRED BULL OP: LA SECONDA STAGIONE AI NASTRI DI PARTENZASAFER INTERNET DAYPrima serata Sanremo 2023 : Ecco la scaletta Scoppio in cantiere ad Alessandria : muore operaio di 34 anniMaltempo : in arrivo freddo e neveTerremoto Turchia-Siria : oltre 4.300 i morti, si cerca un ItalianoUltime Blog

Bluware and Shell Reach Enterprise Agreement for Global Deployment of Bluware Technology

Bluware and
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Bluware and Shell Reach Enterprise Agreement for Global Deployment of Bluware Technology (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Bluware Corp, the digital innovation platform that enables the oil and gas industry to accelerate digital transformation initiatives using deep learning, is pleased to announce the Enterprise Deployment of Bluware Technology including VDS™, FAST™, ScaleOut™, and Pickasso™ deep learning Technology, a custom version of Bluware InteractivAI™, to further improve Shell's quality and speed of their seismic interpretation workflows Globally. Shell exploration teams first implemented Bluware Technology in 2019 to assist in the identification of any type of geological feature to accelerate ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bluware and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Bluware and Bluware Shell Reach Enterprise Agreement