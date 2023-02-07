Bluware and Shell Reach Enterprise Agreement for Global Deployment of Bluware Technology (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bluware Corp, the digital innovation platform that enables the oil and gas industry to accelerate digital transformation initiatives using deep learning, is pleased to announce the Enterprise Deployment of Bluware Technology including VDS™, FAST™, ScaleOut™, and Pickasso™ deep learning Technology, a custom version of Bluware InteractivAI™, to further improve Shell's quality and speed of their seismic interpretation workflows Globally. Shell exploration teams first implemented Bluware Technology in 2019 to assist in the identification of any type of geological feature to accelerate ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
