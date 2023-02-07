Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, ecco l’opening movie (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) l’opening movie di Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End &; the Secret Key è stato pubblicato poche ore fa insieme ad un nuovo artwork Al Taipei Game Show 2023 di questo fine settimana, KOEI TECMO e lo sviluppatore GUST Studios hanno svelato nuovi elementi di gioco per Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End &; the Secret Key, incluse le prime news che descrivono in dettaglio le nuove Atelier’s World Quest, insieme alle funzionalità di costruzione e cucina. Inoltre, KOEI TECMO Europe ha svelato il filmato di apertura e un nuovo artwork esclusivo per il nuovo capitolo del franchise, in uscita il 24 marzo 2023. Il terzo gioco della popolare trilogia ...Leggi su tuttotek
Atelier Ryza 3 : Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key fait le plein d’infosAprès son récent report, qui le place le même jour que le Resident Evil 4 Remake de Capcom, Atelier Ryza 3 : Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key fait le plein d'informations à l'occasion du Tapei ...
