Agility: Logistics Execs See 2023 Recession as "Likely" or "Certain" (Di martedì 7 febbraio 2023) Most still committed to net-zero, emerging markets plans despite bleak outlook DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Nearly 70% of global Logistics executives say they are bracing for Recession amid higher costs, slowing demand, and ongoing supply chain disruption arising from China's battle to contain COVID, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the impact of climate change. Ninety percent of the 750 industry professionals surveyed for the 2023 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index also say their shipping, storage and other Logistics costs remain well above pre-pandemic levels of early 2020. "Carriers and shippers are feeling the effects of higher energy prices, tight labor markets and broader inflation even though freight rates have fallen and ports have cleared ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FourKites Launches Data Connector to Help Businesses Maximise the Power of Supply Chain Data... real - time supply chain data to eliminate silos, maximise agility AMSTERDAM"(BUSINESS WIRE)"..." said Kaitlyn DeSpiegler, Logistics Manager " Strategic Projects, 3M. "This, in turn, has helped us gain ...
UAE warehousing automation is expected to embrace structural revisions as a response to rapidly changing demand drivers & Adoption of ...Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies: Manufacturers and logistics companies are adopting these technologies for improved productivity & efficiency, better flexibility & agility, and improved ...
