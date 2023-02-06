POCO svela i nuovi POCO X5 5G e POCO X5 Pro 5GApex Legends Baraonda - classi Leggenda revisionate, Deathmatch a ...WWE 2K23 - WarGamesNUOVO TRAILER DI BLOOD BOWL 3ILTEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2023 TORNERÀ IL 31 MARZONina Williams sarà nel roster di TEKKEN 8Check Point Software commenta l'attacco informatico di ieriAl via Pokémon Team ChampionshipHisense al primo posto nelle spedizioni TV a dicembre 2022 a livello ...Terremoto magnitudo 7.8 : Oltre 700 i morti in Turchia e SiriaUltime Blog

WWE: Brock Lesnar potrebbe essere a Raw questa notte (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) La WWE sta organizzando la Road To WrestleMania e di conseguenza, durante Raw e SmackDown stanno iniziando a prendere forma le faide che porteranno poi a eventuali match durante lo Showcase of The Immortals. Tra le rivalità più accese in vista di WM c’è quella tra Bobby Lashely e Brock Lesnar: i due hanno avuto un’interazione particolare anche durante la Royal Rumble, visto che Lesnar è stato eliminato proprio dall’Almighty. questa notte, The Beast potrebbe apparire a Raw per continuare a dare la caccia all’ex United States Champion. I rumors Tramite Twitter, Ringside News ha confermato di aver ricevuto un’indiscrezione da una fonte molto vicina alla situazione:“Ci si aspetta una bestia a Raw questa sera. Sì, ci è stato detto che Brock ...
Gunther Speaks On A Future Potential Match With Brock Lesnar

Fans have been calling for a match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar. WWE's current Intercontinental Champion wants it too.

Sami Zayn's Saga With The Bloodline Is The Best WWE Storyline In Years

The Sami Zayn And Bloodline Saga Showed A Sign Of Change In WWE Storytelling The Bloodline has become a prominent part of sports entertainment because all their members have prestige and notoriety for ...
