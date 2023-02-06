WWE: Brock Lesnar potrebbe essere a Raw questa notte (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) La WWE sta organizzando la Road To WrestleMania e di conseguenza, durante Raw e SmackDown stanno iniziando a prendere forma le faide che porteranno poi a eventuali match durante lo Showcase of The Immortals. Tra le rivalità più accese in vista di WM c’è quella tra Bobby Lashely e Brock Lesnar: i due hanno avuto un’interazione particolare anche durante la Royal Rumble, visto che Lesnar è stato eliminato proprio dall’Almighty. questa notte, The Beast potrebbe apparire a Raw per continuare a dare la caccia all’ex United States Champion. I rumors Tramite Twitter, Ringside News ha confermato di aver ricevuto un’indiscrezione da una fonte molto vicina alla situazione:“Ci si aspetta una bestia a Raw questa sera. Sì, ci è stato detto che Brock ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE : Brock Lesnar potrebbe essere presente questa notte a Raw
WWE : Si cercano gli avversari giusti per Brock Lesnar - Elimination Chamber e WM nel mirino
WWE : Per Brock Lesnar vs Gunther c’è tempo - per il Ring General possibile altro grosso match a WrestleMania 39
WWE : Qualche malumore verso Brock Lesnar - alla Rumble ha esagerato nel distruggere tutto e tutti
WWE : Ecco i possibili piani per Brock Lesnar verso WrestleMania
WWE : Non solo Brock Lesnar - ecco la lista definitiva degli annunciati per i due Royal Rumble Match
John Cena è la star di copertina WWE 2K23Inoltre, i fan potranno contare su un'ampia rosa di Superstar e Leggende WWE, tra cui Roman Reigns, 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin e altri ...
WWE 2K23 annunciato ufficialmente: ecco i dettagliInoltre, i fan potranno contare su un'ampia rosa di Superstar e Leggende WWE , tra cui Roman Reigns, 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin e altri ...
C'è heat nel backstage WWE nei confronti di Brock Lesnar Arriva la smentita World Wrestling
WWE: Gunther non vede l’ora di affrontare Brock Lesnar Spazio Wrestling
WWE: Brock Lesnar potrebbe essere presente questa notte a Raw Zona Wrestling
WWE: Brock Lesnar sarà a Raw stanotte (6 Febbraio) Spazio Wrestling
WWE: Brock Lesnar potrebbe essere a Raw questa notte Zona Wrestling
Gunther Speaks On A Future Potential Match With Brock LesnarFans have been calling for a match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar. WWE's current Intercontinental Champion wants it too.
Sami Zayn's Saga With The Bloodline Is The Best WWE Storyline In YearsThe Sami Zayn And Bloodline Saga Showed A Sign Of Change In WWE Storytelling The Bloodline has become a prominent part of sports entertainment because all their members have prestige and notoriety for ...
WWE BrockSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Brock