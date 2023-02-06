Nina Williams sarà nel roster di TEKKEN 8Check Point Software commenta l'attacco informatico di ieriAl via Pokémon Team ChampionshipHisense al primo posto nelle spedizioni TV a dicembre 2022 a livello ...Terremoto magnitudo 7.8 : Oltre 700 i morti in Turchia e SiriaSAN VALENTINO 2023: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVELe Future Stars di EA SPORTS FIFA 23 sono arrivateTerremoto Turchia : forte scossa 7.9 nel sudIl Pokémon Ghirlanda Comfey è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEMAX VERSTAPPEN FIRMA CON EA SPORTSUltime Blog

The Last of Us 1×05, Sky anticipa l’episodio anche in Italia: quando e a che ora vederlo (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) Nella notte tra 12 e 13 febbraio andrà in onda il Super Bowl così The Last of Us 1×05 dovrà adeguarsi alle esigenze di palinsesto. La HBO ha però deciso di anticipare l’episodio di qualche giorno negli USA, anzichè rimandarlo alla settimana successiva, come è spesso accaduto in passato. Di conseguenza anche in Italia, Sky, in linea con quanto annunciato dall’emittente americana, ha confermato il cambio di programmazione. Il quinto episodio di The Last of Us, Endure and Survive, sarà trasmesso alle 3:00 nella notte tra venerdì 10 e sabato 11 febbraio, in versione originale sottotitolata, solo on demand su Sky e in streaming su NOW. Il primo passaggio in lineare della puntata in lingua originale resterà invece come al solito nella notte fra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 ...
