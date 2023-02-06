The Last of Us 1×04, recensione: rompere un fragile mondo (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) Scardinare, sfondare, smontare. rompere. Sono queste le azioni principali per sopravvivere nel mondo post-apocalittico di The Last of Us. È questo che i protagonisti sono costretti a compiere per trovare rifugio, entrando dentro gli edifici dimessi e abbandonati, proteggersi e sopravvivere. L’unico gesto possibile per integrarsi in un mondo distrutto è continuare a distruggere. E così facendo, mostrare tutta la fragilità su cui è sorretto. Fragilità che non riguarda solo gli edifici, gli equilibri politici, i beni di prima necessità e il benessere che ne consegue, ma le stesse persone. Che si rompono con la stessa facilità dei vetri delle finestre. È raccontando questo mondo fragile che iniziamo la nostra recensione di The Last of Us ...Leggi su screenworld
