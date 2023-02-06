POCO svela i nuovi POCO X5 5G e POCO X5 Pro 5GApex Legends Baraonda - classi Leggenda revisionate, Deathmatch a ...WWE 2K23 - WarGamesNUOVO TRAILER DI BLOOD BOWL 3ILTEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2023 TORNERÀ IL 31 MARZONina Williams sarà nel roster di TEKKEN 8Check Point Software commenta l'attacco informatico di ieriAl via Pokémon Team ChampionshipHisense al primo posto nelle spedizioni TV a dicembre 2022 a livello ...Terremoto magnitudo 7.8 : Oltre 700 i morti in Turchia e SiriaUltime Blog

The Last
The Last of Us 1×04, recensione: rompere un fragile mondo (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) Scardinare, sfondare, smontare. rompere. Sono queste le azioni principali per sopravvivere nel mondo post-apocalittico di The Last of Us. È questo che i protagonisti sono costretti a compiere per trovare rifugio, entrando dentro gli edifici dimessi e abbandonati, proteggersi e sopravvivere. L’unico gesto possibile per integrarsi in un mondo distrutto è continuare a distruggere. E così facendo, mostrare tutta la fragilità su cui è sorretto. Fragilità che non riguarda solo gli edifici, gli equilibri politici, i beni di prima necessità e il benessere che ne consegue, ma le stesse persone. Che si rompono con la stessa facilità dei vetri delle finestre. È raccontando questo mondo fragile che iniziamo la nostra recensione di The Last of Us ...
