The Last of Us 1×04 | ecco perchè Pittsburgh è diventata Kansas City

The Last
The Last of Us 1×04: ecco perchè Pittsburgh è diventata Kansas City (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) In The Last of Us 1×04, Ellie e Joel cadono in un’imboscata a Kansas City – e non a Pittsburgh, come nel videogioco – che si trova al confine tra Kansas e Missouri. Nel podcast della HBO dedicato a “TLOU”, il coshowrunner Craig Mazin ha dichiarato di aver scelto Kansas City perché l’ambientazione di Pittsburgh non era necessariamente importante per la storia e sarebbe stato più difficile ricreare quella città, lontana dalle zone in cui stavano girando. The Last of Us si sta rapidamente configurando come molto più di uno dei migliori adattamenti di videogiochi che abbiamo mai visto, con gli sforzi congiunti di Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey e del resto del team creativo che stanno giocando tutte le carte giuste per ...
