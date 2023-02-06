StarkWare Partnering with Chainlink Labs to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth and Expand App Development on StarkNet (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) As part of the partnership, StarkWare will be joining the Chainlink SCALE program and making Chainlink Price s available on StarkNet testnet TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
StarkWare, inventor of STARK-technology to make blockchain scalable for mass adoption, today announced an upcoming partnership with Chainlink Labs, the team helping build the industry-standard Web3 services platform, to Accelerate adoption of StarkNet and Expand its Development throughout its Ecosystem. with this partnership, StarkWare will be officially joining the Chainlink SCALE program and making Chainlink Price ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
StarkWare, inventor of STARK-technology to make blockchain scalable for mass adoption, today announced an upcoming partnership with Chainlink Labs, the team helping build the industry-standard Web3 services platform, to Accelerate adoption of StarkNet and Expand its Development throughout its Ecosystem. with this partnership, StarkWare will be officially joining the Chainlink SCALE program and making Chainlink Price ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Opera integra Bitcoin, Solana, Polygon e altre cinque blockchain Cointelegraph Italia
L'ultimo ETF di BlackRock investe in 35 società legate alla blockchain Cointelegraph Italia
L'adozione da parte di Polygon di prove a conoscenza zero ... gazzettadimilano.it
Criptovalute con il maggiore rialzo nel 2023 | 16 crypto in forte rialzo Cryptonews Italy
La ricerca per la scalabilità di Ethereum continua: gli ZK Rollup tornano alla ribalta Cointelegraph Italia
StarkWare PartneringSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : StarkWare Partnering