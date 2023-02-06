SINGLE-USE PLASTIC PRODUCTION STILL ON THE RISE; THREATENS TO PUSH SOCIETY FURTHER FROM NET-ZERO CLIMATE GOALS (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Minderoo Foundation's groundbreaking PLASTIC Waste Makers Index (PWMI) 2023 shows the planet's PLASTIC pollution problem is worsening, and new estimates of lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions FROM SINGLE-use PLASTICs demonstrate how SINGLE-use PLASTICs producers also contribute to the CLIMATE crisis. The report's key findings reveal: The PLASTIC Waste Makers Index 2023 brings the benchmark up to date with data to the end of 2021 (the first edition covered 2019). It discovered that the global population used 139 MMT (million metric tons) of SINGLE-use PLASTIC in 2021, up FROM 133 MMT in 2019. The composition of the top 100 petrochemical companies ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Minderoo Foundation's groundbreaking PLASTIC Waste Makers Index (PWMI) 2023 shows the planet's PLASTIC pollution problem is worsening, and new estimates of lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions FROM SINGLE-use PLASTICs demonstrate how SINGLE-use PLASTICs producers also contribute to the CLIMATE crisis. The report's key findings reveal: The PLASTIC Waste Makers Index 2023 brings the benchmark up to date with data to the end of 2021 (the first edition covered 2019). It discovered that the global population used 139 MMT (million metric tons) of SINGLE-use PLASTIC in 2021, up FROM 133 MMT in 2019. The composition of the top 100 petrochemical companies ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SINGLE - USE PLASTIC PRODUCTION STILL ON THE RISE; THREATENS TO PUSH SOCIETY FURTHER FROM NET - ZERO CLIMATE GOALS... and new estimates of lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from single - use plastics demonstrate how single - use plastics producers also contribute to the climate crisis. The report's key findings ...
Cambridge GaN Devices Announces New Webinar Series: Powering up the Future With GaNThere will also be a short introduction to CGD and its portfolio, including the ICeGaN series " industry's first easy - to - use and scalable 650 V GaN HEMT family. These ICs are single - chip eMode ...
Venerdì 3 febbraio alle 14.00 Single Use "Leopard 2: il pilastro delle ... Difesa Online
Sabato alle 18.00 Single Use "Classe Lerici: i formidabili cacciamine ... Difesa Online
È ora di rifiutare la plastica monouso! PRESSENZA – International News Agency
Tappi e bottiglie inseparabili per tutti i prodotti Coca-Cola | bargiornale Bargiornale
Mieloma multiplo fortemente pretrattato, belantamab mafodotin ... PharmaStar
Trans Unveils The Versatile KVM Switch That'll Boost ProductivityPD Trans launched its versatile KVM switch integrating USB-C, HDMI, and USB 2.0 that allows business officers or home u ...
Darlington's Hayley shoots video for song co-written by The DunwellsHayley McKay’s new single was co-written by Leeds-based band, The Dunwells, and is inspired by Hayley’s memories growing up and the parties her family would have at home. Hayley wanted to record a fun ...
SINGLE USESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SINGLE USE