SINGLE-USE PLASTIC PRODUCTION STILL ON THE RISE; THREATENS TO PUSH SOCIETY FURTHER FROM NET-ZERO CLIMATE GOALS

SINGLE USE
SINGLE-USE PLASTIC PRODUCTION STILL ON THE RISE; THREATENS TO PUSH SOCIETY FURTHER FROM NET-ZERO CLIMATE GOALS (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Minderoo Foundation's groundbreaking PLASTIC Waste Makers Index (PWMI) 2023 shows the planet's PLASTIC pollution problem is worsening, and new estimates of lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions FROM SINGLE-use PLASTICs demonstrate how SINGLE-use PLASTICs producers also contribute to the CLIMATE crisis. The report's key findings reveal: The PLASTIC Waste Makers Index 2023 brings the benchmark up to date with data to the end of 2021 (the first edition covered 2019). It discovered that the global population used 139 MMT (million metric tons) of SINGLE-use PLASTIC in 2021, up FROM 133 MMT in 2019. The composition  of the top 100 petrochemical companies ...
