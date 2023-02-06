SEAC Thailand Launches 456 Smart Learning Ecosystem To Upskill Learners (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) (Adnkronos) - The Revolutionary 456 Learning Experience Alters Skills Learning & Development in 3 Stages BANGKOK, Thailand - ufficio.stampa@snaitech.it - 6 February 2023 -SEAC, Southeast Asia's Smart Learning leader today launch their 456 Smart Learning Ecosystem to address the slow rate at which the education and training industries are evolving their Learning approaches . SEAC has innovated and refined its approach over the last ten years to better meet Learners needs in this new era of rapid change and Upskilling. SEAC's 456 Learning experience solution integrates content, technology, design, and experience expertise to ...Leggi su iltempo
