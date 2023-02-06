SEAC Thailand Launches 456 Smart Learning Ecosystem To Upskill Learners

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) (Adnkronos) - The Revolutionary 456Experience Alters Skills& Development in 3 Stages BANGKOK,- ufficio.stampa@snaitech.it - 6 February 2023 -, Southeast Asia'sleader today launch their 456to address the slow rate at which the education and training industries are evolving theirapproaches .has innovated and refined its approach over the last ten years to better meetneeds in this new era of rapid change anding.'s 456experience solution integrates content, technology, design, and experience expertise to ...