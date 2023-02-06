Masdar Opens Office in Azerbaijan to Support Nation's Clean Energy Objectives (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Masdar, one of the world's fastest-growing renewable Energy companies, has pledged to strengthen its Support for Azerbaijan's renewable Energy development with the opening of an Office in Baku, the capital city. The inauguration event for the Office, located in Port Baku Tower, was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Javid Abdullayev, Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, along with a delegation from Masdar, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. Masdar will work closely with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Insilico Medicine Opens Largest AI - Powered Biotechnology Research Center in the Middle East..." said Ahmed Baghoum, the acting CEO of Masdar City. "We're excited about this milestone for Insilico Medicine particularly given it is taking place during the Year of Sustainability. We look ...
