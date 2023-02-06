POCO svela i nuovi POCO X5 5G e POCO X5 Pro 5GApex Legends Baraonda - classi Leggenda revisionate, Deathmatch a ...WWE 2K23 - WarGamesNUOVO TRAILER DI BLOOD BOWL 3ILTEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2023 TORNERÀ IL 31 MARZONina Williams sarà nel roster di TEKKEN 8Check Point Software commenta l'attacco informatico di ieriAl via Pokémon Team ChampionshipHisense al primo posto nelle spedizioni TV a dicembre 2022 a livello ...Terremoto magnitudo 7.8 : Oltre 700 i morti in Turchia e SiriaUltime Blog

DeltaTrak Awarded U S Patent for FlashTrak® Global Supply Chain Management System

DeltaTrak Awarded
DeltaTrak Awarded U.S. Patent for FlashTrak® Global Supply Chain Management System (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) Patented Chain of Custody Platform Provides Unmatched Visibility, Metrics and Traceability in the Transportation of Perishable Products PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

DeltaTrak, a leading innovator of cold Chain and Supply Chain Management solutions, was issued a Patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the Method of Managing Information for the Supply Chain of a Perishable Commodity. This Patent directly pertains to DeltaTrak's FlashTrak® Global Chain of Custody (CoC) information Management System that was introduced in November 2022. FlashTrak CoC expands ...
