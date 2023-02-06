CYENS Centre of Excellence is the first EU organisation to launch an eLucid tool for express licensing (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) NICOSIA, Cyprus, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
CYENS Centre of Excellence has launched an eLucid tool for express licensing. e-lucid is an award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that powers intellectual property licensing platforms for some of the world's leading universities, technology transfer and research organisations. CYENS has opened its eLucid portal at https://innedge.CYENS.org.cy/, creating a new way of dissemination of the results of the projects run by CYENS academics with wide audiences offering its innovative solutions, consultancy, education and training services as well as access to specialised laboratories to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CYENS Centre of Excellence and Cyta are entering the second phase of their collaborationNICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - CYENS Centre of Excellence delivered the first phase of the Call Quality Analysis (CQA) and Caller Voice Verification (CVV) projects to Cyta's Call Centre. CQA is an automated machine learning ...
A new collaboration to explore augmented reality & computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling of provisionsNICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Safetytech Accelerator has announced a collaboration with CYENS Centre of Excellence and Oceanic Ltd, to explore augmented reality and computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling and storage of vessel provisions. Kyriakos Hadjikyriakou, Managing ...
