Burnley-Ipswich FA Cup | 07-02-2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Burnley-Ipswich (FA Cup, 07-02-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) Dopo lo 0-0 di Portman Road Burnley e Ipswich si ritrovano a Turf Moor per un “replay” decisivo. I padroni di casa stanno dominando in EFL Championship e hanno molto più che un piede nella Premier League 2023-24. La squadra di Vincent Kompany infatti ha 17 punti di margine sulla terza classificata, un vantaggio decisamente InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
FA Cup, sorteggiati gli ottavi: il Manchester City contro il Bristol, De Zerbi con lo Stoke City

...City Stoke City - Brighton Wrexham/Sheffield United - Tottenham Fulham/Sunderland - Leeds Bristol City - Manchester City Manchester United - Derby County/West Ham Ipswich Town/Burnley - Sheffield ...

FA Cup, nessun problema per Conte. United, tris senza storia al Reading

... Walsall - Leicester 0 - 1, Accrington - Leeds 1 - 3, Blackburn - Birmingham 2 - 2, Bristol City - West Brom 3 - 0, Fulham - Sunderland 1 - 1, Ipswich - Burnley 0 - 0, Luton - Grimsby 2 - 2, ...

Burnley v Ipswich: Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with Betfair

The remaining five FA Cup fourth round replays are taking place this week, with Championship leaders Burnley up against League One promotion chasers Ipswich among them on Tuesday night. And ...

Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time, TV channel and latest betting odds

Darren Moore's side face Fleetwood Town for the fourth time this season as both League One clubs aim to reach the fifth round of the world's oldest cup competition ...
