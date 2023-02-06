Blue Jasmine (2013): il colore della malinconia (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) Recensione, trama e cast del film Blue Jasmine del 2013 diretto da Woody Allen e vincitore del premio Oscar per la miglior attrice protagonista Source Leggi su locchiodelcineasta
Out of sight, quando il regista "rifiutò" Sandra Bullock... che vinse il premio Oscar per il miglior film e per il quale Sandra Bullock venne candidata come Miglior Attrice Protagonista, per poi essere sconfitta dalla Cate Blanchett di Blue Jasmine.
Cate Blanchett, dirige, "bacchetta" e intanto punta al terzo Oscar... punta dritto al terzo Oscar (su 8 nomination), dopo quelli ricevuti per The Aviator di Martin Scorsese (nei panni di Katharine Hepburn) e Blue Jasmine , diretta da Woody Allen. Sontuosa e maestosa, ...
Cate Blanchett è la più grande attrice vivente Rolling Stone Italia
Out of sight, quando il regista "rifiutò" Sandra Bullock ilGiornale.it
TÁR: cinque motivi per cui è un film imperdibile ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV
Tár: Cate Blanchett potrebbe conquistare il suo terzo Oscar ComingSoon.it
Cate Blanchett pensa seriamente al ritiro dopo la faticosa ... Tag24
Tar and The Banshees Of Inisherin sweep London Critics’ Circle film awardsOscar-tipped Tar and The Banshees Of Inisherin were the big winners at the London Critics’ Circle film awards picking up three and five awards respectively. Psychological drama Tar, directed by Todd ...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Tár’ Lead London Critics’ Circle AwardsLondon Critics’ Circle Film Awards was a well-attended affair that crowned the provocative culture-war drama “Tár” as the Film of the Year on Sunday.
Blue JasmineSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Blue Jasmine