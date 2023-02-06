Nina Williams sarà nel roster di TEKKEN 8Check Point Software commenta l'attacco informatico di ieriAl via Pokémon Team ChampionshipHisense al primo posto nelle spedizioni TV a dicembre 2022 a livello ...Terremoto magnitudo 7.8 : Oltre 700 i morti in Turchia e SiriaSAN VALENTINO 2023: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVELe Future Stars di EA SPORTS FIFA 23 sono arrivateTerremoto Turchia : forte scossa 7.9 nel sudIl Pokémon Ghirlanda Comfey è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEMAX VERSTAPPEN FIRMA CON EA SPORTSUltime Blog

AACSB Announces 2023 Class of Influential Leaders

AACSB Announces
AACSB Announces 2023 Class of Influential Leaders (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) Eighth annual initiative recognizes 25 societal impact Leaders TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—Announces today its 2023 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 25 business school alumni defining what it means to be a societal impact leader. Now in its eighth year, AACSB's Influential Leaders member spotlight program recognizes more than 275 business school graduates who have created lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 950 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide. The ...
