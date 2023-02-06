AACSB Announces 2023 Class of Influential Leaders (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) Eighth annual initiative recognizes 25 societal impact Leaders TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—Announces today its 2023 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 25 business school alumni defining what it means to be a societal impact leader. Now in its eighth year, AACSB's Influential Leaders member spotlight program recognizes more than 275 business school graduates who have created lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 950 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—Announces today its 2023 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 25 business school alumni defining what it means to be a societal impact leader. Now in its eighth year, AACSB's Influential Leaders member spotlight program recognizes more than 275 business school graduates who have created lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 950 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AACSB International Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Officer of Europe, Middle East, and AfricaTAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - AACSB International (AACSB) announces today that Tim Mescon, executive vice president and chief officer of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is retiring on December 31, 2022. Mescon has been part of AACSB since January ...
AACSB International Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Officer of Europe, Middle East, and AfricaTAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - AACSB International (AACSB) announces today that Tim Mescon, executive vice president and chief officer of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is retiring on December 31, 2022. Mescon has been part of AACSB since January ...
AACSB International: AACSB Announces 2023 Class of Influential LeadersEighth annual initiative recognizes 25 societal impact leaders TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB)-the world's largest business education alliance-announces ...
AACSB Announces 2023 Class of Influential LeadersAACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—announces today its 2023 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 25 business school alumni defining what it means to be a ...
AACSB AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AACSB Announces