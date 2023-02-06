360 Scholarships to Accelerate Sustainability Education for Young Women Worldwide (Di lunedì 6 febbraio 2023) NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Available to Young Women (ages 15-17.5) around the world, applications are now open for the AFS Global STEM Accelerators: a full-scholarship virtual exchange program in Sustainability, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), and positive social impact. The program is run by AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit intercultural exchange network with more than 75 years' experience in international Education. AFS received Diversity Abroad's 2022 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion in International Education (EDIIE) Award for the Accelerators' successful inauguration. 20% of the Scholarships will be allocated specifically for refugees and girls from displaced populations, whether from war, violence, or natural disaster. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
