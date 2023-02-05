RISULTATI: NJPW “The New Beginning In Sapporo 2023” 05.02.2023 (Di domenica 5 febbraio 2023) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Domenica a Sapporo, Hokkaido: NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo 2023Domenica 5 Febbraio – Sapporo, Hokkaido (Japan) Eight Man Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, TJP & Will Ospreay) battono Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (10:11)El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima battono House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (10:19) Tag Team MatchBULLET CLUB (KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) battono Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato (10:41) Six Man Tag Team MatchGuerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo, Jado & Tama Tonga) battono BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Gedo & Jay White) (12:58) Eight Man Tag Team ...Leggi su zonawrestling
