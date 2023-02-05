Premier, Agbonlahor contro la stella: ‘Ma l’avete visto? Credeva di essere Brock Lesnar, dovrebbero arrestarlo!’ (Di domenica 5 febbraio 2023) Casemiro è tornato protagonista con il Manchester United, stavolta però in negativo. Il brasiliano si è fatto espellere...Leggi su calciomercato
Roma, Agbonlahor attacca Llorente: 'Lento e pigro. Non aveva il ritmo per la Premier'"È fiacco, lento. Non ha il passo per la Premier League" . Queste le dure parole di Gabriel Agbonlahor , ex attaccante dell'Aston Villa, che ai microfoni di Football Insider , ha commentato il passaggio di Llorente alla Roma in prestito ...
Il dramma del calciatore Gabriel Agbonlahor: 'Mia nipote di 11 anni è morta'Ascolta questo articolo L'ex calciatore della Premier League Gabriel Agbonlahor ha condiviso la straziante notizia che sua nipote di 11 anni è morta . Ad annunciarlo è stato proprio l'ex attaccante dell'Aston Villa , in un post pubblicato su ...
Premier, Agbonlahor contro la stella: 'Ma l'avete visto Credeva di ... Calciomercato.com
Roma, Agbonlahor attacca Llorente: “Lento e pigro. Non aveva il ritmo per la Premier” ForzaRoma.info
Agbonlahor attacca Casemiro: “Pensava di essere Brock Lesnar, dovrebbero arrestarlo!” Il Posticipo
Agbonlahor boccia Haaland: “Vorrei vedere il City senza di lui, che sta fermo e aspetta il pallone…” Il Posticipo
Il dramma del calciatore Gabriel Agbonlahor: "Mia nipote di 11 anni ... Fidelity News
Can red cards be appealed in the Premier LeagueNever deserved in the eyes of supporting fans, never even punishment enough in the eyes if rival fans - red cards have always been controversial. Even managers are often in total disagreement over the ...
TalkSPORT pundit says Jude Bellingham will join Manchester City over LiverpoolPundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is far more likely to join Manchester City than he is Liverpool.
Premier AgbonlahorSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Premier Agbonlahor