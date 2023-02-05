DLC di Dishonored e City of Gangsters sono gratis su Epic Store

(Di domenica 5 febbraio 2023) Questa settimana sull’Gamespotrete trovareof, un gestionale sulla mafia, e Death of the Outsider, il DLC standalone diBen tornati ancora una volta alla nostra rubrica settimanale dedicata ai giochidell’Games. Ogni settimana il negozio digitale dioffre gratuitamente ai suoi utenti uno o più titoli, e ovviamente anche oggi non ha lasciato i giocatori a bocca asciutta. Questa settimana potrete infatti trovaresull’of, un gestionale sulla mafia, e Death of the Outsider, il DLC standalone di. Muovetevi ...

Due titoli decisamente di spessore, a partire dall'esperienza coinvolgente di, e trattandosi dell'edizione più completa sono inclusi anche iThe Knife of Dunwall, The Brigmore Witches ...... e l'ultimo gioco ad essere regalato èDefinitive Edition , con tutti i suoi. In realtà, c'è anche un altro titolo disponibile gratuitamente: si tratta di Eximius: Seize the Frontline. ...

