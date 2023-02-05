Il Pokémon Ghirlanda Comfey è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEMAX VERSTAPPEN FIRMA CON EA SPORTSMARCELL JACOBS IN GARA SABATO 4 FEBBRAIO IN DIRETTA RAI!Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship - annunciata l’edizione 2023GTA Online: bonus sulle missioni di vendita e rifornimento ...SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake RecensionePUMA X Need For Speed Unbound: iconica collezione di crossover Lo Jokerit fa il suo ritorno in-game in EA SPORTS NHLASHIKA ISLAND - NUOVA MAPPA DELLA STAGIONE 2 DI COD WARZONE 2GeForce NOW - nuovi giochi e moltissime novitàUltime Blog

Damien Sandow | “Brodus Clay abbandonò WM29 deluso | gli chiesero il biglietto per rientrare”

Damien Sandow
Damien Sandow: “Brodus Clay abbandonò WM29 deluso, gli chiesero il biglietto per rientrare” (Di domenica 5 febbraio 2023) L’ex star della WWE Aron Steven (alias Damien Sandow) ha recentemente ricordato che Tyrus (alias Brodus Clay) è uscito dall’arena durante WrestleMania 29 dopo che un incontro in cui erano entrambi coinvolti è stato annullato. Conosciuto dai fan della WWE come Damien Sandow, ha lavorato per il colosso mondiale del wrestling prima dal 2003 al 2007 e poi dal 2010 al 2016. Clay, invece, ha militato nella promotion dal 2006 al 2014. All’epoca di WM 29, sia Aron Stevens che Tyrus stavano semplicemente facendo il giro del main roster. In una recente intervista con WrestlingNews, la star della NWA ha ricordato che lui e Tyrus avrebbero dovuto competere in un eight-man tag team match a WrestleMania. Stevens ha detto che l’incontro è stato annullato perché il match senza ...
