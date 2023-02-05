Badminton, Thailand Masters 2023: dominio asiatico a Bangkok (Di domenica 5 febbraio 2023) Si è concluso il Thailand Masters 2023 di Badminton, torneo di categoria World Tour Super 300, con un montepremi di 210mila dollari americani: a Bangkok sono quattro Paesi diversi a conquistare i titoli nei cinque tabelloni. Doppietta per la Cina, un successo a testa per Cina Taipei, Indonesia e Thailandia. Badminton, Indonesia Masters 2023: Carolina Marín sconfitta in finale Di seguito i risultati delle finali del Thailand Masters 2023 di Badminton: Finale singolare maschileLin Chun-Yi (Cina Taipei) b. Ng Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong, 4) 21-17 21-14 Finale singolare femminileZhang Yi Man (Cina, 7) b. Han Yue (Cina, 4) 15-21 21-13 21-18 Finale doppio maschileLeo Rolly ...Leggi su oasport
Badminton, i ranking mondiali aggiornati. Azzurri in crescita, ma la qualificazione olimpica resta una chimera...Yew Singapore 81.174 4 Jonatan CHRISTIE Indonesia 78.162 5 CHOU Tien Chen Chinese Taipei 78.126 6 Anthony Sinisuka GINTING Indonesia 75.749 7 Lakshya SEN India 71.914 8 Kunlavut VITIDSARN Thailand 69.
Accelerating Low - carbon Transformation, GWM Supports HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 with NEVsOutside the Nimibutr Gymnasium in Bangkok, Thailand, GWM set up a booth to carry out many interesting and interactive activities, bringing the audience the charm of badminton and the warm atmosphere ...
Badminton, Thailand Masters 2023: dominio asiatico a Bangkok OA Sport
Badminton, i ranking mondiali aggiornati. Azzurri in crescita, ma la qualificazione olimpica resta una chimera OA Sport
Piume d'Argento, la squadra siciliana segna la storia del badminton ... Eco Internazionale
Badminton: Trofeo Junior Vergante, Arluna vince Punto a Capo Onlus
Badminton: Lorenzini-Riboni in trionfo al Junior V. Punto a Capo Onlus
China bags 2 titles at Thailand Masters badminton tournamentChinese badminton team bagged women singles and mixed doubles titles at the Thailand Masters which ended here on Sunday In the wome ...
Thailand Masters: Zhang Yiman edges Han Yue in women’s singles final, Lin Chunyi wins men’s singles titleIn mixed doubles, Olympic champion and world no. 3 Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dongping won their second successive World Tour title in 2023.
Badminton ThailandSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Badminton Thailand