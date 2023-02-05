...Yew Singapore 81.174 4 Jonatan CHRISTIE Indonesia 78.162 5 CHOU Tien Chen Chinese Taipei 78.126 6 Anthony Sinisuka GINTING Indonesia 75.749 7 Lakshya SEN India 71.914 8 Kunlavut VITIDSARN69.Outside the Nimibutr Gymnasium in Bangkok,, GWM set up a booth to carry out many interesting and interactive activities, bringing the audience the charm ofand the warm atmosphere ...

Badminton, Thailand Masters 2023: dominio asiatico a Bangkok OA Sport

Badminton, i ranking mondiali aggiornati. Azzurri in crescita, ma la qualificazione olimpica resta una chimera OA Sport

Piume d'Argento, la squadra siciliana segna la storia del badminton ... Eco Internazionale

Badminton: Trofeo Junior Vergante, Arluna vince Punto a Capo Onlus

Badminton: Lorenzini-Riboni in trionfo al Junior V. Punto a Capo Onlus

Chinese badminton team bagged women singles and mixed doubles titles at the Thailand Masters which ended here on Sunday In the wome ...In mixed doubles, Olympic champion and world no. 3 Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dongping won their second successive World Tour title in 2023.