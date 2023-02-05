Il Pokémon Ghirlanda Comfey è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEMAX VERSTAPPEN FIRMA CON EA SPORTSMARCELL JACOBS IN GARA SABATO 4 FEBBRAIO IN DIRETTA RAI!Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship - annunciata l’edizione 2023GTA Online: bonus sulle missioni di vendita e rifornimento ...SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake RecensionePUMA X Need For Speed Unbound: iconica collezione di crossover Lo Jokerit fa il suo ritorno in-game in EA SPORTS NHLASHIKA ISLAND - NUOVA MAPPA DELLA STAGIONE 2 DI COD WARZONE 2GeForce NOW - nuovi giochi e moltissime novitàUltime Blog

Badminton | Thailand Masters 2023 | dominio asiatico a Bangkok

Badminton Thailand
Badminton, Thailand Masters 2023: dominio asiatico a Bangkok (Di domenica 5 febbraio 2023) Si è concluso il Thailand Masters 2023 di Badminton, torneo di categoria World Tour Super 300, con un montepremi di 210mila dollari americani: a Bangkok sono quattro Paesi diversi a conquistare i titoli nei cinque tabelloni. Doppietta per la Cina, un successo a testa per Cina Taipei, Indonesia e Thailandia. Badminton, Indonesia Masters 2023: Carolina Marín sconfitta in finale Di seguito i risultati delle finali del Thailand Masters 2023 di Badminton: Finale singolare maschileLin Chun-Yi (Cina Taipei) b. Ng Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong, 4) 21-17 21-14 Finale singolare femminileZhang Yi Man (Cina, 7) b. Han Yue (Cina, 4) 15-21 21-13 21-18 Finale doppio maschileLeo Rolly ...
