(Di sabato 4 febbraio 2023) La serialità televisiva ha vissuto una vera e propria epoca dell’oro tra gli anni ’90 e la prima decade del 2000. Si tratta propriamente di un periodo che fa da spartiacque per la concezione della serialità televisiva. Al di là della pioniera “Twin Peaks” di Lynch (che anticipò quelli che sarebbero stati alcuni degli elementi della nuova serialità), la svolta si manifestò con uno dei più grandi capolavori targati HBO: I Soprano. Un cambio di paradigma radicale, legato alla messa in scena di un mondo criminale visto dal punto di vista del male, del negativo, e che tuttavia non risulta stereotipato, tutt’altro. Dall’intuizione dei creatori dei Soprano nascono e si sviluppano delle nuove serie TV che assottigliano la linea di demarcazione tra bene e male e ci rendono liberi di poter scegliere da che parte stare. Non solo: apprezzare l’umanità e le contraddizioni intrinseche nei ...

O, in alternativa, è anche possibile comprare delle specifiche periferiche (come NvidiaTV, ... Sono disponibili già questa settimana: Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (Steam) SEASON: A letter to...Guardant Health screening portfolio, includingTM test, aims to addressneeds of individuals eligible for cancer screening. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and ...

The Shield in streaming su Prime Video: perché è imperdibile Termometro Politico

Charlotte Flair ha difeso il titolo contro Sonya Deville The Shield Of Wrestling

ROH: in arrivo i tapings dello show settimanale The Shield Of Wrestling

Gunther: Fatal 4-Way Match per decidere il prossimo sfidante The Shield Of Wrestling

Viking Raiders hanno sconfitto Brawling Brutes a SmackDown The Shield Of Wrestling

In the early evening skies of February, it’s possible to see a sideways stick man, with your imagination turned up a bit! It’s the constellation Perseus the Hero. Perseus is not in the upper echelon o ...Years after Google backed away from a Pentagon government contract after thousands of its employees protested that its tech might be used for lethal drone targeting, Silicon Valley has far fewer ...