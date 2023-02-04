Il Pokémon Ghirlanda Comfey è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEMAX VERSTAPPEN FIRMA CON EA SPORTSMARCELL JACOBS IN GARA SABATO 4 FEBBRAIO IN DIRETTA RAI!Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship - annunciata l’edizione 2023GTA Online: bonus sulle missioni di vendita e rifornimento ...SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake RecensionePUMA X Need For Speed Unbound: iconica collezione di crossover Lo Jokerit fa il suo ritorno in-game in EA SPORTS NHLASHIKA ISLAND - NUOVA MAPPA DELLA STAGIONE 2 DI COD WARZONE 2GeForce NOW - nuovi giochi e moltissime novitàUltime Blog

“The Place | Sanremo” | il format di eventi di Cosmopolitan arriva all’Ariston

The Place
“The Place, Sanremo”, il format di eventi di Cosmopolitan arriva all’Ariston (Di sabato 4 febbraio 2023) Il Festival di Sanremo, il più grande evento mediatico dello spettacolo italiano, sta per iniziare e Cosmopolitan sarà presente: seguirà infatti da vicino esibizioni e protagonisti con due spazi nella città ligure destinati agli incontri live con gli ospiti dell’evento. Dopo l’esperienza alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia, il brand Hearst replica, infatti, per la prima volta il suo nuovo format “The Place” alla 73ma Edizione del Festival della canzone
